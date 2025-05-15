AtkinsRéalis reports Q1 profit and revenue up, raises nuclear revenue guidance

AtkinsRéalis headquarters are seen in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. reported its first-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago and raised its revenue outlook for its nuclear business. The engineering company says it now forecasts nuclear revenue between $1.9 billion and $2.0 billion for 2025, up from earlier expectations for between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion.

The increase came as AtkinsRéalis says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $69.1 million or 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result was up from a profit of $45.5 million or 26 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.

Revenue totalled $2.55 billion, up from $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, AtkinsRéalis says its professional services and project management business earned 57 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 42 cents per diluted share a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.