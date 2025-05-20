Weekend work a key sticking point between Canada Post, workers

Canada Post’s Jon Hamilton discusses strike risks, deadline fallout, report findings, and whether the service can withstand more disruption.

Weekend work remains a big obstacle in negotiations between Canada Post and its workers, who have threatened to walk off the job Friday in what would be their second strike in less than six months.

Under the current collective agreement, mail carriers must be paid overtime for shifts on Saturdays and Sundays.

Canada Post is pushing for a contingent of part-time workers to be deployed in response to demand that would include weekends.

Crown corporation spokesman Jon Hamilton says a more dynamic approach would also allow it to shift from a delivery model that revolves around letters to one rooted more firmly in the growing parcels market.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is arguing for purely full-time employment and says its goal remains new contracts and a sustainable postal service.

The union informed management Monday afternoon that employees plan to hit the picket line starting Friday morning at midnight, halting delivery of nearly 8.5 million letters and 1.1 million parcels per weekday.

