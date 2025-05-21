Scotiabank says mobile, online banking service ‘fully restored’ after hundreds of outage reports

Hundreds of thousands of customers are reporting issues with Bell Canada and Scotiabank services. Hannah Lepine reports.

Scotiabank’s service has been “fully restored,” the company said, after hundreds of users reported outages on Wednesday morning.

According to a notice displayed in Scotiabank’s mobile app, mobile and online banking services were listed as “currently unavailable” just after 8 a.m. EDT.

Scotiabank confirmed in a statement that its mobile services experienced an outage between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. EDT.

The number of outages reported peaked at approximately 8:36 a.m. EDT, with around 675 active reports, according to third-party site Downdetector .

The reports had significantly reduced by approximately 10:59 a.m. EDT, showing only 39 active reports at the time.