TVA Group cuts 30 jobs in TV division as CEO lobs blame at rivals, regulators

TVA Group says it is cutting about 30 jobs as a slew of pressures from competitors and a lack of federal government and regulator support challenge the business.

The Quebecor Media subsidiary says the cuts mainly hit its television division, which saw two overhauls in recent years that halved the company’s workforce.

TVA Group acting president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau placed some of the blame for the cuts on rivals like U.S.-based video streaming services, which he charged are causing the downfall of Canadian broadcasting.

He says these players have been given “free rein” by the government and its regulators, while Canadian broadcasters have been forced to meet onerous licensing requirements that have restricted their operations.

Péladeau called on the government and its regulators to address the situation, which he says would protect Canadian jobs and businesses.

He also complained about how stations like his are in direct competition with the government-funded CBC, how cash his company received from the Canada Media Fund has declined significantly and how Bell has refused to pay what he sees as fair market prices for TVA specialty channels.

