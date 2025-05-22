Lightspeed takes non-cash goodwill charge, reports US$575.9M Q4 loss

Lightspeed offices are seen in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss of US$575.9 million as its revenue rose 10 per cent compared with a year ago.

The Montreal-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to US$3.79 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of US$32.5 million or 21 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Lightspeed says its most recent quarter included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of US$556.4 million.

On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed says it earned 10 cents US per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of six cents US per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$253.4 million, up from US$230.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Transaction-based revenue in the quarter amounted to US$157.8 million, up from US$139.0 million a year ago, while subscription revenue totalled US$87.9 million, up from US$81.3 million in the same quarter last year. Hardware and other revenue was US$7.8 million, down from US$9.9 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.