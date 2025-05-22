Union reviewing Canada Post offers as strike deadline approaches

CTV Morning Live Host Rosey Edeh has your Thursday morning headlines.

OTTAWA — Canadians could soon find out if there will be another labour disruption at the national postal operator.

The union representing about 55,000 Canada Post employees has said it is reviewing a set of proposals for urban workers, along with rural and suburban carriers.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a 72-hour strike notice on Tuesday, and the deadline is Friday at midnight.

Canada Post says the new offers address several concerns, and it is offering a wage increase of 13.59 per cent over four years.

The union says the Crown corporation is seeking to change some hard-fought collective agreement rights and methods, with a key sticking point being a proposal to add part-time workers that would allow for seven-day-a-week delivery.

If postal workers do walk off the job, it would be their second strike in less than six months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.