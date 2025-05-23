Union representing Canada Post workers issues overtime ban as no deal reached

Canada Post employees and supporters rally as they are reflected in a window at Canada Post headquarters in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Despite no deal being reached between their employer and union, Canada Post employees will remain on the job but are directed to refuse overtime work.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents about 55,000 Canada Post workers, announced hours before the midnight strike deadline that a nationwide overtime ban would begin on Friday.

“While this action does constitute a continuation of our strike activity, postal workers will remain on the job to minimize disruption to the public,” CUPW said in a statement.

During the ban, Canada Post workers will only be required to work a maximum of eight hours a day, forty hours a week. The union said letter carriers should return to their depot after eight hours of work, regardless of whether they have completed their routes.

“With the urban collective agreement no longer in effect, we have the right not to take overtime, even if your supervisor says it’s forced overtime – because forced overtime was enabled by the collective agreement,” the union said.

The union warned that additional actions may take place in the future if a deal continues to be out of reach.

CUPW said it will continue to review and analyze Canada Post’s Global Offers.

This is a breaking news story. An earlier version of a Canadian Press story follows.

The union representing about 55,000 Canada Post employees said the latest offers from the postal service “fall short” with hours to go until a looming strike deadline.

Canada Post meanwhile said Thursday it’s already seeing mail volumes decline ahead of another possible labour disruption and is pushing for an urgent resolution.

Spokesperson Lisa Liu said Canada Post met with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on Thursday evening at the union’s request, with the assistance of mediators.

The union raised “a small number of the many outstanding issues” but did not respond to the proposals issued a day earlier, Liu said.

In a bulletin posted late Wednesday, the union said it was still reviewing proposals tabled by the Crown corporation earlier in the day.

But it identified a number of areas where the offers disappoint, namely on wages and cost-of-living adjustments.

Canada Post’s offers amount to a little more than 13 per cent in wage increases over four years, where the union was looking for closer to 19 per cent to catch up after years of rampant inflation.

The union also raised concerns about Canada Post’s pitch to include more part-time staff and introduce “dynamic routing” — a model that could see mail delivery routes change on a daily basis to adjust to varying conditions — without established rules governing the system.

CUPW also argued that the six extra personal days on offer are “window dressing” and already allotted in the Canada Labour Code.

The union also took issue with a pitch to remove workers’ “five-minute wash-up time.”

Without an agreement in place by the end of Thursday, CUPW members are set to go on strike shortly after midnight.

Canada Post rejected CUPW’s call for a two-week “truce” that would have given the union time to review the new offers in detail.

If postal workers do walk off the job, it would be the second time in less than six months.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu is overseeing the file jointly with John Zerucelli, secretary of state for labour, Hajdu’s spokesman John Fragos said Thursday.

Hajdu last spoke with the two parties on May 16, when they discussed a newly released report — commissioned by the federal government and written by arbitrator William Kaplan — outlining the “existential crisis” facing the Crown corporation along with recommendations, Fragos said.

Federal mediators are in touch with both sides daily, he said.

Article by Craig Lord

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.

— With files from Christopher Reynolds in Montreal