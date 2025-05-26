Canada Post employees stick to overtime ban as negotiations continue

Canada Post signage and parked vehicles are seen at a Canada Post mail sorting facility in Ottawa on November 18, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby)

Canada Post workers are sticking with their national overtime ban as contract negotiations continue.

On Sunday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) met with federal mediators to respond to the latest offer from Canada Post.

“The Union’s replies to Canada Post’s proposals offer comprehensive, pragmatic and workable solutions to important issues still on the table, including, for example: wages, the short-term disability plan (STDP), weekend parcel delivery, and staffing,” a union spokesperson told CP24 on Monday morning. “We expect Canada Post to respond early in the week. Our nationwide overtime ban remains in effect.”

The job action by more than 55,000 Canada Post employees began Friday. It is the second Canada Post labour disruption in six months.

A 32-day national strike in November and December saw millions of parcels and letters held up during the busy holiday season. The strike ended after federal intervention.

Sticking points between the union and Crown corporation include Canada Post’s desire to hire part-time workers for weekend deliveries, which the union opposes. Full-time postal workers currently get overtime pay for weekend work. Other outstanding issues include wages and sick days.

While the current national overtime ban could lead to mail delivery delays, it avoids the major disruptions of another nationwide strike.

In a statement on Sunday, Canada Post stressed the need for a quick resolution to the labour disruption.

“The impact of the ongoing uncertainty on our business is significant, but the impact on the Canadian economy is greater,” a Canada Post negotiation update explained. “By the end of last week our delivered parcel volumes were down by 50 per cent over this time last year and continue to drop.”

A federally commissioned report recently warned Canada post is effectively “bankrupt” and will need to make structural changes to survive, such as phasing out daily mail deliveries to individual residences.

“Canada Post is facing an existential crisis,” the report warned. “Without thoughtful, measured, staged, but immediate changes, its fiscal situation will continue to deteriorate.”