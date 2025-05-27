Scotiabank reports Q2 profit down from year ago, provision for credit losses up

Jamie Murray, president of Murray Wealth Group, shares his analysis of the earnings results from the Bank of Nova Scotia missing on Q2 EPS expectation.

TORONTO — Cautious borrowers and a worsening economic outlook pushed Scotiabank earnings slightly down in the second quarter from last year as the bank put aside more money for potentially bad loans.

The bank reported a net income of $2.03 billion, compared with $2.09 billion a year earlier, as its provisions for credit losses rose by $391 million from last year to $1.4 billion.

“While we have not seen a meaningful deterioration in credit, our base-case forward looking indicators have worsened,” said chief executive Scott Thomson on an earnings call Tuesday.

He said deposits are rising and mortgage growth is slowing as consumers become more cautious, while capital markets activity slowed in April as tariff uncertainty escalated.

But Thomson said he was optimistic about the Canadian election being over and the political stability ahead that will help the country focus on growth and productivity issues.

“While weaker consumer and business confidence is impacting near-term loan growth and capital markets activity, the future looks bright for Canada.”

In a show of confidence in the bank’s own finances, Scotiabank boosted its dividend to $1.10 per share, up from $1.06 -- its first raise in two years.

With a common equity capital ratio of 13.2 per cent, well above the mandated minimum of 11.5 per cent, the bank has also launched a share buyback program to help boost its stock price and return cash to shareholders.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Scotiabank says its profit amounted to $1.48 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30 compared with a profit of $1.57 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $9.08 billion, up from $8.35 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.52 per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $1.58 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.56 per share, according to data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics.

Jefferies analyst John Aiken said the miss was largely from the higher provisions build, while otherwise the results were solid.

“While there are still some headwinds to underlying growth, we believe that this is a result of the operating environment and not necessarily Scotia specific,” he said in a note.

Scotiabank said its Canadian banking operations earned $613 million in net income attributable to equity holders, down from $893 million a year ago as it faced a higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher revenues.

Scotiabank’s international banking operations earned $676 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $639 million in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s global wealth management group’s net income attributable to equity holders was $399 million for its latest quarter, up from $341 million a year earlier.

Scotiabank’s global banking and markets division earned $413 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $375 million a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2025.