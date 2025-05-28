Bank of Montreal quarterly profit rises on wealth management strength

People make their way past the Bank of Montreal building in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canadian lender Bank of Montreal reported a rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strength in its wealth management business.

Like rivals Scotiabank and TD Bank, BMO also set aside more money to protect against bad loans in an uncertain economic environment driven by U.S. tariffs and the resulting global trade war.

Its provision for credit losses jumped to $1.05 billion in the quarter from $705 million a year earlier.

While the macroeconomic challenges threaten to cause a slowdown in dealmaking and hamper loan growth, wealth management businesses have historically helped banks cushion weakness in borrowing as they are fee-driven.

Banks across North America are increasingly prioritizing fee-based businesses to diversify and de-risk revenue streams.

BMO’s adjusted earnings from the wealth management business jumped 13 per cent to $363 million in the reported quarter.

Adjusted net income rose to $2.05 billion, or $2.62 per share, in the three months ended April 30, compared with $2.03 billion, or $2.59 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected profit of $2.54 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Reporting by Ateev Bhandari in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Reuters