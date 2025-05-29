BRP says Q1 profit up as company reveals CEO José Boisjoli to retire soon

Signage is seen on the offices of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (BRP) in Montreal, Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

VALCOURT — BRP Inc. says its latest quarter delivered a soaring profit but revenue ticked lower over the same period.

The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker says its first-quarter profit amounted to $161 million or $2.19 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30.

The result compared with a profit of $42.5 million or 56 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.8 billion compared with just shy of $2 billion a year prior.

On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned 47 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a normalized profit of $1.58 per diluted share a year ago.

The results were released the same day as BRP revealed president and CEO José Boisjoli will retire at the end of the fiscal year. He spent 22 years in the top job of the Valcourt, Que.-based company, which is searching for his successor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.