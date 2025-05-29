Ford updates recalls on thousands of SUVs and trucks over seatbelt, engine concerns

A wheel on a 2019 Ford Expedition 4x4 is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show on Feb. 14, 2019. (Gene J. Puskar / AP Photo)

Ford has updated two separate recalls over safety concerns about seatbelts and engines, affecting tens of thousands of vehicles nationwide.

Transport Canada posted both recall updates on its website Tuesday. Here’s what to know:

Possible seatbelt problems

Expanding on a recall from March 28, Ford says 3,261 SUVs could have a problem with the driver and front-passenger seatbelt pretensioners, a safety feature that tightens the seatbelt in the event of a crash.

As a result of the issue, the recall reads, “the airbag warning light could turn on, and the seatbelt pretensioners could deploy without a crash.”

The following models are affected:

Ford Expedition (2018, 2019 and 2020)

Lincoln Navigator (2018, 2019 and 2020)

Malfunctioning pretensioners could increase the risk of injury, and those that improperly deploy could startle the driver, risking a collision, read the notice.

Affected owners will receive mail from the company advising them to take their vehicles to a dealership for inspection. Seatbelt retractors may be replaced, as necessary.

Ford says certain vehicles repaired under the March 28 recall will also require this fix.

Engine concerns

Ford has issued an update to a second recall affecting 26,905 trucks and SUVs. This is an update from a recall from two years ago.

Certain vehicles equipped with a 2.5 L HEV or PHEV engine may have a manufacturing problem that could lead to engine failure and fire, according to the notice posted on Transport Canada’s website.

For this issue, Ford will also notify affected owners by mail and advise them to bring their cars to a dealership to possibly update the powertrain control module software, or to replace the engine.

“To reduce the safety risk, Ford recommends that you should shut off the engine as soon as possible if you hear unusual engine noises, see smoke from the engine compartment, or notice reduced engine power,” according to the notice online.

The following models are affected:

Ford Escape (2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023)

Ford Maverick (2022 and 2023)

Lincoln Corsair (2021, 2022 and 2023)

For more information on both recalls, contact Ford at 1-800-565-3673 or visit its website.