Vanguard, UofT launch AI partnership that will create several research labs

A person walks past the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — U.S. investment advisor Vanguard and the University of Toronto are teaming up to create several labs dedicated to artificial intelligence.

The pair say their partnership is aimed at advancing AI research and innovation for investors and the financial services industry.

The labs will house professors, post-doctoral fellows and students who will collaborate with Vanguard’s existing Toronto-based AI research team.

The research is to focus on ensuring AI systems are ethical, can interact with humans naturally and develop independent decision-making capabilities.

Vanguard says the partnership will add about 70 staff to its AI team, bringing the group up to 90 members.

The partnership builds on the University of Toronto’s deep experience with advancing AI, a technology professor emeritus Geoffrey Hinton pioneered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press