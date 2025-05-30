Jobs minister urges Canada Post, union to find an agreement

Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu rises during question period in House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu is urging Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) to come to an agreement that works for both parties.

Hajdu, with Secretary of State John Zerucelli, met with CUPW and Canada Post earlier today.

Canada Post requested the minister’s office to direct that a vote take place on the final offer submitted by the company on Wednesday.

The minister said her office “is reviewing this order and will have more to say soon.”

“In the meantime, federal mediators will remain available to continue the work at the negotiating table.”

This is a breaking news update. Below is The Canadian Press’ previous story…

OTTAWA — Canada Post says it has asked Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu to force a union vote on the proposals the Crown corporation presented to members earlier this week.

Canada Post presented its “final offers” to the union representing 55,000 workers on Wednesday, with concessions including an end to compulsory overtime and a signing bonus of up to $1,000.

But it stuck to a proposal for a 14 per cent cumulative wage hike over four years and part-time staff on weekend shifts - a major sticking point in the talks.

Canada Post says in a statement that the parties are at an impasse and it believes the best hope of reaching a new collective agreement is a vote administered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

The Crown corporation said this week it logged nearly $1.3 billion in operating losses last year, raising further questions about its business model as letter volumes plunge and fears of a second strike in six months persist.

Union representatives met with Hajdu on Friday and say rallies are planned across the country on Saturday.