Canadian telecom sector gathers for annual summit as report touts industry investment

A cell tower is pictured in rural Ontario on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO — A new report says sustained investment in telecommunications infrastructure is key to boosting Canada’s economic growth after the sector contributed $87.3 billion in direct GDP last year.

The study by PricewaterhouseCoopers, which was commissioned by the Canadian Telecommunications Association, says the sector supported 661,000 jobs across various industries in 2024.

Its report was released Tuesday as industry leaders and government and regulatory officials gather for the 23rd annual Canadian Telecom Summit in downtown Toronto.

As demand continues to grow for advanced connectivity, the report says Canadian telecom companies spent approximately $282 per capita on network development in 2024.

But it outlines challenges providers face, including higher costs, declining revenue growth, heightened competition and a complex regulatory environment.

Canadian Telecommunications Association president and CEO Robert Ghiz says it is crucial for all levels of government “to consider the impact of their regulations and policies on the sector’s ability to invest for the future and meet economic needs.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press