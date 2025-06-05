BMO hires former BofA executive Aron Levine to lead U.S., rejigs teams

People make their way past the Bank of Montreal (BMO) building in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Bank of Montreal has named former Bank of America executive Aron Levine as the head of its U.S. business, the Canadian lender said on Thursday.

Levine will lead BMO’s U.S. personal and business banking, commercial banking and wealth management businesses. He will report to BMO CEO Darryl White and Darrel Hackett, its U.S. CEO.

The bank made several executive changes alongside Levine’s appointment as it bets on the U.S. market.

Over almost 32 years at BofA, Levine expanded its investments business and grew its branch network, often criss-crossing the country to visit its offices. He left BofA in April, most recently serving as its president of preferred banking.

“These experienced leaders bring the capabilities that will help us accelerate our performance,” White said. Combining the U.S. businesses will help BMO boost its return on equity, he added.

BMO’s focus on the United States follows its $16 billion acquisition of Bank of the West in 2023, which tapped into a lucrative market in western United States. It is seeking new opportunities outside of its home market in Canada.

The bank has also hired Tony Sciarrino from JPMorgan Chase JPM.N as the head of its U.S. commercial banking business and named former EY executive Kristin Milchanowski as its chief AI officer.

Ernie Johannson, BMO’s head of North American personal and business banking, will retire in 2026, the lender said.

Sharon Haward-Laird and Mat Mehrotra were named co-heads for Canadian personal and commercial banking. Haward-Laird will also be responsible for Canadian commercial banking and North American shared services, while Mehrotra will lead Canadian personal and business banking.

Nadim Hirji, BMO’s commercial banking head, will become vice chair, the bank said.

All appointments are effective July 7, BMO said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto. Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Mark Potter)