Ford Explorer recall: 23,000 SUVs pulled over risk of detaching parts

In this Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, the Ford logo on the grill of is displayed at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Ford has issued a recall on more than 23,000 Explorer SUVs over risks of some parts detaching on the road.

According to a Transport Canada notice last updated Tuesday, the recall includes 2016 and 2017 models of both the Explorer and the Police Interceptor Utility, a variant of the SUVs designed for use by law enforcement.

“On certain vehicles, the exterior B-pillar trims on the driver and front passenger doors may not be properly attached,” the notice reads. “As a result, the trim(s) could loosen and separate from the vehicle.”

Parts detaching from one vehicle may cause a hazard for others on the road and “increase the risk of a crash,” it warns.