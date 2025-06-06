Lululemon shares tumble as yogawear firm warns tariffs will crimp profit

Lululemon Athletica’s shares fell as much as 21 per cent on Friday, as the maker of high-end leggings warned that tariff-related costs and uneven demand in key markets of North America and China will dent its profits this year.

The Canadian firm, whose popular Align yoga pants sell for up to US$128 apiece on its website, will take modest price hikes for a “small portion of the assortment” and ramp up discounts for the rest of the year, company executives said.

The company’s stock, which is down about 14 per cent this year, was trading at about $264 on Friday, on track for its worst day since March 2020. This has set Lululemon up to lose roughly $8 billion in market value, if losses held.

Lululemon has struggled to retain shoppers, despite its efforts to introduce fresh styles of sports bras and athletic jackets, as it faces intense competition from trendier and more affordable brands in North America and mainland China.

“Despite (Americas) decline, management continues to prioritize product newness and China expansion over addressing a pullback from core customers and evident traffic declines,” Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said in a note.

“We believe this misalignment is concerning.”

Lululemon joins sportswear rivals Nike and On in raising prices in the U.S. as erratic trade tactics under President Donald Trump rattle global markets and fuel fears of a recession.

Lululemon trimmed its 2025 earnings forecast and said it expects margins to come under pressure from the proposed tariffs, which will impact products from some of its largest sourcing hubs in Vietnam, Cambodia and Sri Lanka.

The company’s latest results suggest Lululemon might be facing deeper challenges given the slowdown in its domestic business over the past twelve months, UBS analyst Jay Sole said.

At least 12 brokerages cut their price targets on the stock, with J.P. Morgan slashing it the most, to $303 from $389.

Lululemon’s forward price-to-earnings multiple, a common benchmark for valuing stocks, is 21.46, compared to that of 31.37 for Nike and 9.54 for Gap.

By Savyata Mishra

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)