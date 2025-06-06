Mazda recall: Battery issue may deactivate airbags on 170,000 vehicles

A Mazda vehicle logo is pictured at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mazda has initiated a continent-wide auto recall after discovering a software glitch that may deactivate the air bags on more than 170,000 cars and SUVs.

Published at the end of May by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall includes 2024 and 2025 models of the Mazda CX-30 and Mazda 3 sold in Canada, the United States and in U.S. territories.

According to a report included with the recall, the issue stems from the Sophisticated Air Bag Sensor (SAS) system on affected models.

In some circumstances, if the car battery is completely drained without the engine running, the SAS will “store an internal fault,” meaning when the battery is recharged, a warning light will turn on indicating that “the air bags will not deploy in the event of a crash.”

Records show Mazda received its first report of a related issue in June of last year. As of May 23, the manufacturer says it is not aware of any reported accidents or injuries relevant to the recall.

Owners of affected models will be notified by mail and directed to bring their vehicle into a dealership, where the SAS will be reprogrammed or replaced, as necessary, the recall says.