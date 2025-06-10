Cineplex reports $55.3M May box office revenue up from $33.9M a year ago

Customers buy popcorn at a Cineplex theatre in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — Movie theatre company Cineplex Inc. reported its May box office report rose compared with a year ago helped by Final Destination: Bloodlines, Lilo & Stitch, and Mission: Impossible – the Final Reckoning.

Cineplex chief executive Ellis Jacob says the breadth of titles in May showcased the benefit that a steady supply of diverse films can have on the box office.

The company says its box office take for May totalled $55.3 million.

The result was up from $33.9 million in the same month last year.

Jacob says the strength is expected to continue in June with the coming release of the live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, Elio, 28 Years Later, and F1: The Movie.

Cineplex has 172 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.