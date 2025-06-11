Trigon gives green light to LPG export facility in Prince Rupert, B.C.

The bulk carrier Unicorn Ocean is seen loading coal at Ridley Terminals, part of the Prince Rupert port system, March 8, 2013. Ridley Terminals was renamed Trigon Pacific Terminals in April 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Robin Rowland

PRINCE RUPERT — Trigon Pacific Terminals is giving a green light to a new $750-million liquefied petroleum gas export facility in Prince Rupert, B.C.

Trigon chief executive Rob Booker says the company now needs the federal government to expedite the shovel-ready project that he says is in the national interest.

Subject to all necessary legal and regulatory approvals, Trigon says the facility is expected to start exports in late 2029.

It will have annual capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year.

The company says the final investment decision comes with support from the Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla First Nations.

Trigon already operates a multi-commodity bulk export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.