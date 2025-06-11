WSP Global signs deal to buy engineering consulting firm Ricardo

The WSP Global Inc. logo is seen in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Vokey

MONTREAL — WSP Global Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy Ricardo plc in an agreement that values the engineering consulting firm at about $670 million. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Ricardo operates in over 20 countries.

Under the deal, WSP says it will pay 430 pence per Ricardo share.

Ricardo’s business is organized under two main portfolios with one group including its air quality, water management, energy resilience, policy strategy, and advisory services and rail and mass transit business segments.

The other group includes its automotive and industrial (A&I) and performance products (PP) business segments.

WSP says it plans to continue an ongoing strategic review of the A&I and PP businesses and that while it says no firm decisions have been made, it says the review is likely to result in a sale of the operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.