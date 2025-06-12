Cenovus Energy restarts production at Christina Lake oil sands

The Cenovus Christina Lake oil sands facility steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) pad southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta., on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy said on Thursday it had restarted production at its Christina Lake oil sands facility in Alberta, following a temporary shutdown due to nearby wildfire activity. Wildfires across Alberta in May disrupted operations for several oil producers such as Cenovus, Canadian Natural Resources and MEG Energy, prompting temporary shutdowns and evacuations at multiple sites.

Cenovus said it restarted the operations on June 3 and the output had ramped up over the course of the week.

The company added in its statement that there had been no damages to its infrastructure and it continues to monitor the overall wildfire situation in Alberta.

Cenovus had declared force majeure on its supply of Christina Lake Dil-bit heavy crude due to the wildfires, two sources told Reuters earlier this month.

