Hudbay Snow Lake mining operations resume after Manitoba wildfire evacuations

A wildfire in the Flin Flon, Man. area is shown in a government handout photo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Manitoba Government

TORONTO — Hudbay Minerals says it has restarted its Snow Lake operations in northwestern Manitoba after authorities lifted wildfire evacuation orders for the area. The Toronto-based company temporarily wound down work in the region two weeks ago after the town of Snow Lake was put under precautionary evacuation notice.

Only essential personnel remained on site to help with emergency activities.

The miner says there has been no structural damage to its operations at Snow Lake or Flin Flon as a result of the fires.

Mining activities started up again at the Lalor mine over the weekend, with a priority on gold zones.

The New Britannia gold mill is expected to ramp up to full production this week, with the Stall base metal concentrator following next week, as many workers there are still affected by evacuation orders around Flin Flon.

Hudbay says it still expects to meet its annual targets for Snow Lake, given strong performance there so far this year.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.