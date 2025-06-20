Electra takes the next step in opening North America’s only cobalt refinery

Electra Battery Materials Corp. says it has launched what it calls “an early works program” at its cobalt refinery near Cobalt, Ont. (File)

Electra Battery Materials Corp. says it has launched what it calls “an early works program” at its cobalt refinery near Cobalt, Ont.

The $750,000 program is the next step in Electra’s preparations to restart full-scale production at the northern Ontario facility.

Located near the border of Temiskaming Shores and Cobalt, it will be North America’s only producer of battery-grade cobalt once the refinery is in operation.

Interior view of Electra Ontario Refinery

Once fully commissioned, the facility will produce 6,500 tonnes of cobalt annually, which would support the production of up to 1.5 million electric vehicles each year.

The Electra facility has received funding from the Canadian and U.S. governments, as well as the private sector, with the goal of reducing reliance on China, where the vast majority of the world’s cobalt is currently refined.

“The early works program encompasses targeted site-level activities designed to prepare for the restart of full-scale construction,” the company said in a news release.

“The initiative reflects growing momentum around the project, supported by strategic funding from both the U.S. and Canadian governments.”

“The early works program represents a critical step in transitioning the refinery site back to construction mode,” Mark Trevisiol, Electra’s vice-president of projects, said in the release.

Electra Battery Materials in North Cobalt, Ontario

“By focusing on key infrastructure, particularly in the SX area, we are ensuring the site is ready for a seamless ramp-up as soon as full funding is in place.”

Work scheduled over the summer will focus on advancing high-priority activities in the solvent extraction (SX) area, which is a key component of Electra’s hydrometallurgical refining circuit.

“Crews will relocate and install SX processing equipment previously delivered to site, pour reinforced concrete bases for the SX tanks, and complete structural roofing work on the SX building,” the release said.

“In parallel, tender preparation and engineering support activities will proceed to facilitate the transition to full construction. These works follow a $200,000 investment earlier this year into the septic, power and lighting systems, as well as the recent delivery and placement of the site’s prefabricated electrical house, all further enhancing construction readiness.”

Critical infrastructure

Electra CFO Marty Rendall said the early works program allows the company to build “critical infrastructure and maintain project momentum while we work to finalize the remaining elements of our funding package.”

The program is partially supported by US$20 million from the U.S. Department of Defense under the Defense Production Act, announced in August 2024.

The project has also received support from Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund.

“Our early works program is a clear signal: Electra is not standing still,” Trent Mell, CEO of Electra, said in the news release.

“The early works program lays the physical and operational groundwork to accelerate into full construction. We are confident in our project and its strategic importance. Preparing for the final leg of construction is a reaffirmation of our commitment to delivering North America’s only battery-grade cobalt refinery.”

Battery-grade cobalt

Electra’s refinery is the only project in North America designed to produce battery-grade cobalt sulfate at scale.

With funding support from the Canadian and U.S. governments already in place, Electra said it is working on making “strategic progress toward completing the remaining financing needed to bring the cobalt sulfate refinery into full commercial operation.”

“Backed by strong government endorsements and the refinery already significantly advanced, Electra expects it will be able to finalize the balance of the financing required to move the refinery into production.”

In addition to the cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra said its strategy includes nickel refining and battery recycling.

