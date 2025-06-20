Mazda Canada CEO David Klan to retire, COO Amy Fleming named successor

A Mazda vehicle logo is pictured at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

RICHMOND HILL — Mazda Canada Inc. says president and chief executive David Klan will retire later this year.

He will be succeeded by Amy Fleming, the company’s chief operating officer, effective Oct. 1.

Klan, 33-year veteran of Mazda, held a broad range of executive positions with Japanese automaker globally before taking the top Canadian job in 2019.

Fleming joined Mazda Canada in 2006 and has been senior director and chief operating officer since 2023.

Based in Richmond Hill, Ont., Mazda Canada is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in the country.

It has a network of 163 retail stores across Canada.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.