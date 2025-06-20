Popular contacts brand recalls lenses over ‘visual disturbances’ defect

A popular contacts manufacturer is recalling several lenses in Canada over a defect that may cause “visual disturbances.”

The voluntary recall is due to an issue with specific types and lots of Acuvue contacts, according to a notice posted Friday.

U.S. based manufacturer Johnson & Johnson said in the notice posted by Health Canada that some Oasys Max 1-Day Multifocal contact lenses were found to have a “high density of microbubbles.”

The company explained this as “microscopic voids” within the lenses that may cause what it described as “visual disturbances, particularly in low-light conditions.”

Johnson & Johnson said microbubbles will not cause medical harm and told wearers to contact it for more information.

The company did not say how many of the affected lots were sold in Canada, when they were sold or through which retailers.

Acuvue contacts recall (Acuvue.com)

Lenses of the same name appear to be sold online on sites like Clearly.ca and Costco, as well as through eye clinics.

The recall does not apply to all Oasys Max 1-day Multifocal contact lenses, but is limited to the following lot and model numbers: