VIA Rail and Unifor reach tentative agreement, strike averted

A Via Rail train is seen on tracks in Dorval, Que., as it heads out of Montreal on Friday, May 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Via Rail has reached a tentative deal with the union representing 2,400 workers across the country.

The deal averts a walkout involving members of Unifor, who had voted for a strike mandate to be exercised as early as Sunday.

Unifor says the tentative agreement offers gains in wages, job security and working conditions.

The union represents workers at VIA Rail stations, maintenance centres, the customer care centre, in administrative offices, and on board trains.

Unifor didn’t release details of the deal, preferring to first inform its members at meetings scheduled over the coming weeks.

VIA Rail has said it was committed to a fair and reasonable agreement while remaining competitive and providing quality service.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.