Spin Master names board member Christina Miller as next chief executive

Spin Master signage is pictured in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

TORONTO — Toy company Spin Master Corp. has named Christina Miller as the company’s new chief executive, effective July 7. Miller, a independent director on Spin Master’s board since May 2020, will succeed Max Rangel in the top job.

Rangel was appointed global president of Spin Master in January 2021 and became global president and chief executive in 2021.

The company says he will work with Miller over the next three months to ensure a seamless leadership transition for the business.

Miller is a former president of WarnerMedia’s kids, young adults and classic division.

She was responsible for oversight of content development, production and franchise management for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and TCM.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.