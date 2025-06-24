Andrew Moor, CEO of EQ Bank, is photographed in Toronto, Monday, April 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Financial services company EQB Inc. says chief executive Andrew Moor died unexpectedly over the weekend. He was 65. Moor had been chief executive of the company since March 2007.

The company says its thoughts and sympathies were with the entire Moor family as it called him a visionary leader who believed Canadians deserved more. EQB says it expects to name an interim chief executive Tuesday.

EQB spokeswoman Maggie Hall says the company, Moor and the board had been working closely together on succession planning for the past few years.

She says the process was very advanced when he died and the board expects to be able to announce a permanent successor in the very near term.

EQB is the company behind Equitable Bank and EQ Bank.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2025.