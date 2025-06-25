Rogers experiencing network outage across Canada: customer reports

The Rogers Communications logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in Toronto. (The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)

Rogers’ network is experiencing an outage across the country, according to third-party website Downdetector.ca.

The outage appears to have begun at around 11 a.m. EST, and more than 8,100 people have reported issues. The services affected include internet, mobile phone lines and mobile internet, these reports suggest.

Rogers customers are specifically reporting SIM card errors on their phones. RogersHelps, the company’s official helpline on X, confirmed that “others are mentioning similar issues.”

Fido, owned by Rogers, is also experiencing an outage. According to Downdetector, of the 1,678 customers experiencing issues, 58 per cent are reporting that there is no mobile signal.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…