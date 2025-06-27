B.C. billionaire Ruby Liu gets keys to first retail store once owned by The Bay

Billionaire Ruby Liu, centre, poses with her staff while holding a set of keys to a former Hudson's Bay-owned Saks off 5th department store during a "handover ceremony" at Tsawwassen Mills shopping mall that she owns, in Tsawwassen, B.C., on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Liu was granted court approval this week to take over leases for three Hudson's Bay properties in malls she owns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia billionaire Ruby Liu has received the keys to a store taken over from Hudson’s Bay, the first of more than two dozen that she has her eyes on.

Liu plans to turn the former Saks OFF 5th store in the Tsawwassen Mills mall in Delta, B.C., into a cultural, tourist and retail destination.

It’s the smallest of three Bay leases she’s been allowed to take over by an Ontario court overseeing creditor protection proceedings because she owns the B.C. malls where they are located in Delta, Victoria and Nanaimo.

Liu wants another 25 Hudson’s Bay leases across the country, but the court has heard that landlords are wary because they don’t know what she plans for the stores.

She says she would divide those locations into either flagship or retail stores, which she would name after herself, Ruby Liu.

Liu says retail operations could open in three to six months, but flagship stores would need improvements and renovations, and those locations haven’t yet been decided.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.

Terri Theodore, The Canadian Press