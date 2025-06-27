Cineplex says CEO Ellis Jacob to retire at the end of 2026

Ellis Jacob, president and chief executive of Cineplex Entertainment, poses for a photograph after the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Movie theatre company Cineplex Inc. says president and chief executive Ellis Jacob will retire at the end of next year. Cineplex board chair Phyllis Yaffe praised Jacob for his work in building the company and called him a giant in the industry.

The company says Jacob will continue to lead Cineplex in the interim and help in the transition to new leadership.

Jacob was appointed president and chief executive of Cineplex in 2003 when the Canadian assets of Lowes Cineplex Entertainment and Galaxy Entertainment Inc. were merged.

Before his current role, Jacob was president and CEO of Galaxy Entertainment, which he co-founded in 1999.

Cineplex has over 170 movie theatres and entertainment venues across Canada.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.