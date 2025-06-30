Dorel Industries to close domestic manufacturing operations as it cuts home segment

Child car seats sit in a warehouse after being manufactured at the Dorel Juvenile Group factory in Columbus, Indiana, U.S. on Tuesday, March 25, 2014. Photographer: Luke Sharrett

MONTREAL — Dorel Industries Inc. is restructuring its operations to cut the size of its home segment and eliminating its domestic manufacturing operations based in Cornwall, Ont.

The company says the decision to cease all Dorel Home manufacturing operations in North America was made after an extensive review.

It says the move will result in substantial savings based on a smaller footprint and workforce and eliminate the losses from the domestic operation.

Dorel’s home business produces a wide range of home furnishings, while its juvenile business is focused on products such as child car seats, strollers and other baby gear.

The wind-down of the home operations is expected to be complete by the end of the third quarter.

Dorel says the benefits of these changes are expected to improve earnings by the fourth quarter of this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.