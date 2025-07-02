Bombardier shares up after deal for 50 jets valued at US$1.7B

Bombardier employees work on an aircraft in Dorval, Que., on Monday, April 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Shares in Bombardier Inc. were up more than 10 per cent in early trading after announcing a firm order for 50 of its Challenger and Global aircraft combined with a services agreement.

The company valued the deal with the unidentified buyer at a total of US$1.7 billion.

Aircraft deliveries are expected to begin in 2027.

Bombardier also says the buyer, a first-time Bombardier customer, will hold 70 new aircraft purchase options.

The company says if all the purchase options are exercised, the combined aircraft and service agreements’ value would top US$4 billion.

Bombardier shares were up C$15.27 at C$133.91 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.