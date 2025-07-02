X back up after brief outage hits U.S. users, Downdetector shows

The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone, Oct. 16, 2023, in Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

Social media platform X recovered after a brief outage affected thousands of U.S. users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The disruptions eased around 10:20 a.m. ET, Downdetector showed. The website tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the Elon Musk-owned platform around 9:52 a.m. ET.

Since Downdetector’s numbers are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)