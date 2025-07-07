Royal Gold to acquire Sandstorm Gold and Horizon Copper in a pair of deals

Gold bars are shown stacked in a vault at the United States Mint on July 22, 2014 in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

VANCOUVER — Royal Gold Inc. announced friendly agreements to acquire Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and Horizon Copper Corp. in a pair of deals worth a total of over $5 billion.

The Denver-based company says the acquisitions will help reinforce its position as a North American gold-focused streaming and royalty company.

Royal Gold chief executive Bill Heissenbuttel says the deals will create a global portfolio of precious metals interests that is unmatched in terms of asset diversification, development and organic growth potential.

Under the deal with Vancouver-based Sandstorm, Royal Gold will issue 0.0625 of a Royal Gold share for each Sandstorm share.

The company says the offer worth about $4.8 billion represents a 17 per cent premium to the closing price for Sandstorm shares on the New York Stock Exchange on July 3.

The deal for Vancouver-based Horizon will see Royal Gold pay $2 per share in cash for the Horizon shares, representing a 72 per cent premium to the closing price of the Horizon shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on July 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2025.