BRP selling Manitou pontoon boat business to the family that owns Bentley Pontoons

Signage is seen on the offices of BRP Inc. in Montreal, Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

VALCOURT — BRP Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Manitou pontoon boat business to the Marcott family, owners of Bentley Pontoons, as part of its plan to focus on its powersports operations. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of the company’s 2026 financial year.

Until then, BRP says it will work with the Marcott family to ensure a smooth transition.

The company launched a plan last year to sell its various marine businesses, excluding its Sea-Doo personal watercraft and related operations.

BRP has already finalized the sale of its Alumacraft business and signed an agreement for the sale of its Telwater business that is still subject to certain closing conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.