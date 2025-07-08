‘Our best candidate was already doing the job’: Flair Airlines names permanent CEO

A familiar name within Flair Airlines was appointed as permanent head of the budget carrier Tuesday after serving the past year as interim chief executive officer.

Maciej Wilk has been at the helm of the Edmonton-based airline since June 2024 as the board of directors searched for a replacement for former CEO Stephen Jones, who retired last June. Wilk joined the organization as chief operating officer in 2023.

He previously spent six years at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where he worked on client projects in corporate finance, valuations, and financial modeling.

“People kept asking if we were still looking. The truth is, we had looked, and it turned out our best candidate was already doing the job,” said Jim Young, Chair of Flair Airlines’ Board in a news release. “Maciej has spent the past year steering through weather disruptions, organizational shifts, and economic headwinds, all while sharpening our focus on reliability, affordability, and performance.”

The airline has a fleet of aircrafts connecting travellers to 25 cities across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. The company previously suspended plans to expand as it contends with plane delivery delays and hefty debts.

As interim CEO, Wilk introduced an on-time guarantee and the Flair FWD Take Off platform providing in-seat ordering and a customer-first website.“I’m thrilled to make it official,” said Wilk. “The title may be new, but the work and the mission haven’t changed. I believe in Flair, and I believe Canadians deserve air travel that’s efficient, accountable, and affordable for all. The past 12 months prove that it can be done, and we’re just getting started.”

Jones’ departure came as the company sought investors to restructure its finances and grow its fleet.