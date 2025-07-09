Air Canada adding flights to Latin America for this winter

An Air Canada plane takes off from Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Air Canada is adding flights to Latin America as it looks to diversify its global network this winter.

The move comes as Canadians shun travel to the U.S. amid President Donald Trump’s imposition of trade tariffs and his talk of Canada becoming the 51st state.

Air Canada says it will resume non-stop service to Lima, Peru, this winter with twice weekly flights from both Montreal and Toronto.

It’s also adding three new routes to Central America and Mexico including, Montreal-Belize, Toronto-Puerto Escondido, and Vancouver-Tepic, Riviera Nayarit.

The airline says it’s capitalizing on strong demand to vacation destinations in South and Central America and in Mexico’s Oaxaca and Pacific coast areas.

Air Canada plans to offer more than 55 daily flights to 52 destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean this winter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press