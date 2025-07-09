EQB names Open Text chief financial officer Chadwick Westlake as next CEO

A sign is displayed outside the headquarters of EQ Bank, a subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc, is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 1, 2017.

TORONTO — EQB Inc. has named Open Text chief financial officer Chadwick Westlake as its next chief executive, succeeding Andrew Moor, who died unexpectedly last month. Westlake, who will assume the role effective Aug. 25, is a former chief financial officer of EQB, which owns Equitable Bank.

EQB board chair Vincenza Sera says Westlake knows the business inside and out and is uniquely positioned to uphold the company’s culture and innovation mindset.

Marlene Lenarduzzi, who was named interim president and CEO at EQB after Moor died, will remain in the job until Westlake joins the company officially.

She will return to her role as chief risk officer once he is in place.

Moor grew EQB into Canada’s seventh-largest bank during his nearly two-decade tenure at the helm and was a strong proponent for Canada to adopt an open banking regime that could increase competition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2025.