Meghan’s ‘As ever’ is a love letter to Americana and a luxe lifestyle – and that’s why it’s working

Afua Hagan is a contributor to CTVNews.ca, focusing on the Royal Family. Based in London and Accra, Hagan is a regular commentator on the royals across a variety of international outlets, and is a leading voice on diversity in Britain.

When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, surprise launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard earlier this year, the response was a mix of curiosity, critique, and — as it turns out — overwhelming consumer enthusiasm.

But what came next, the bumps in the road that prompted a rebrand, saw Meghan take lemons and make them not only into lemonade but now peach jam, luxe tableware, flower sprinkles and a bottle of Santa Barbara’s finest.

“As ever” brings back Meghan’s pre-royal interests from her lifestyle blog The Tig from 2014. “As ever essentially means as it’s always been,” Meghan explained in her brand announcement. This connection extends to her self-described “love language” of food and entertaining, which she now shares through Netflix content and consumer products.

With the “As ever” line selling out again, one thing is clear: Meghan is shaping her next chapter not through royal traditions but through a focus on strong branding and the highly-anticipated second season of her Netflix series.

And frankly, I am here for it.

Meghan’s “As ever” range is not just about products; it’s about storytelling. It reflects a simple yet refined style, a celebration of rustic Californian charm blended with influences from her mixed-race, her passion for food and healthy living, and a nod to the timeless traditions like gathering with loved ones giving thoughtful gifts and expressing gratitude. From the monogrammed linen napkins to the homemade preserves, it feels personal, purposeful – and unapologetically feminine.

Some critics have said the brand feels “too polished” or exclusive. They pointed out that the early soft launches were directed toward a chosen group of influencers and close friends. A-list celebrities helped boost the brand’s visibility before launch.

Duchess Meghan note A handwritten card from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was included in the 'As ever' package. (Afua Hagan)

Meghan sent thoughtfully picked gift baskets to Tracee Ellis Ross, Kris Jenner, and other star friends who shared their excitement on social media. Millions watched these influencers enjoying “As ever” products, which led to instant sales.

But, let’s be honest – this is standard practice in the luxury lifestyle world. Gwyneth Paltrow did it. So did Martha Stewart. Meghan is simply playing by the same rules – and in many ways, rewriting them.

The fact that the “As ever” range has sold out twice is telling. Yes, it speaks to the power of Meghan’s name, but more than that, it suggests a genuine consumer desire for authenticity — and perhaps even a little nostalgia. These products, from what we’ve seen, are not about flashy branding. They whisper rather than shout. That’s a refreshing change in an era of mass-market saturation.

Here’s the other thing that seems to rile the critics the most. The products are delicious. I was lucky enough to be sent apricot spread, honey, peppermint tea, honey and ginger tea and last, but certainly not least, the flower sprinkles, by my lovely U.S.-based friend Elizabeth.

A lovely, handwritten card from Meghan was included in the package for that luxe touch. With price points of US$14 for the jam in the keepsake box, US$28 for the honey and US$15 for the flower sprinkles, it’s at the higher end of the market, but the simple, elegant packaging, the freshness of the tea and the sweetness of the jam make it worth it.

As ever products, Meghan Afua Hagan says the As Ever products are at the higher end of the market, but their quality and simple, elegant packaging make them worth it. (Afua Hagan)

Breakfasts in my house will be toast and apricot spread for the foreseeable future and we’ve made a yummy iced-tea from the lemon and ginger tea bags to try to counter this London heatwave.

It’s delicious, it feels aspirational and so very, very Meghan.

Duchess Meghan, As ever teas Tins of peppermint and lemon ginger teas by As ever. (Afua Hagan)

Of course, the sellouts raise the inevitable question: Is this success a good thing? For a brand still in its infancy, the answer is yes – but there’s a catch. High demand builds buzz, but sustained success will require the brand to stay consistent, open, and reach more people.

If Meghan can grow it without losing what makes it special, she could create something meaningful. If she doesn’t, it might just end up as another lovely concept overshadowed by being too exclusive.

The wine release is an exciting next step, following in the footsteps of Brad, Angelina and Kylie. California is known for its boutique vineyards and cool-climate varietals, and a Meghan-endorsed bottle has fast become the summer drink of choice for those who want a little Montecito magic in their glass. It’s a smart move – tying lifestyle, occasion, and aspiration into one elegant pour.

Trademark filings suggest exciting plans ahead. We could soon find “As ever” cosmetics, yoga supplies, pet snacks, or even services tied to hospitality. Fashion might stay on hold for now, as Meghan wants to focus on building trust with customers through seasonal products and experiences connected to hospitality first.

Ultimately, “As ever” isn’t just a brand – it’s a declaration. Meghan is reclaiming her narrative, embracing the freedom to build, design, and share a version of home on her own terms. As someone who has often been at the mercy of headlines and hierarchy, this new chapter feels rooted, intentional – and yes, refreshing.

And judging by the sold-out stock and the anticipation for what comes next, the world is more than ready to raise a glass with her. I’m still trying to figure out what to do with my flower sprinkles, though.