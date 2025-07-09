Nissan suspends U.S. production for three models for Canadian market

FILE - A Nissan logo is displayed on a Nissan Pathfinder SUV at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Nissan has suspended U.S. production of three vehicle models for Canada as auto tariffs complicate cross-border trade.

In a written statement to CTVNews.ca, the automaker said production of the Pathfinder, Murano and Frontier models for Canada was paused in May, calling it a “short-term and temporary measure.”

“We remain hopeful that ongoing discussions between the U.S. and Canadian governments will lead to a successful agreement in the near future,” Nissan said.

The company emphasized more than 80 per cent of its Canadian sales come from vehicles built in Japan and Mexico, including top-selling models like the Versa, Sentra, and Kicks, which are unaffected by the tariffs.

“We currently maintain an average inventory of 90 days for our U.S. production units and our pricing remains fully aligned with pre-tariff levels,” Nissan said in a written statement to CTVNews.ca.

The production pause follows a 25 per cent tariff imposed by the U.S. in march on auto imports, prompting retaliatory tariffs from Canada. Nissan says it stopped shipping affected vehicles before the U.S. tariffs took effect, noting that pricing for it’s U.S.-built inventory in Canada remains unchanged.

Nissan says it “continue to evaluate the impact as well as market needs” to offer “Canadian customers great product and strong value.”