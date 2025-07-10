Aritzia Q1 profit, revenue soars from last year as company expands footprint

Aritzia Inc.’s net income soared to $42.4 million in its latest quarter as the retailer expanded its footprint and grew its revenue across both its brick-and-mortar and e-commerce businesses.
The Vancouver-based clothing retailer says the first quarter result compared with a net income of $15.8 million a year prior.
It amounted to roughly 36 cents in earnings per diluted share, compared with 14 cents per share a year before.
Aritzia’s net revenue increased 33 per cent in the period ended June 1, bringing it to $663.3 million.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $49.3 million, compared with $25 million a year ago.
That translated to adjusted earnings of 42 cents per diluted share compared with 22 cents the year before.
---
Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.