U.K. police arrest four in connection with M&S, Co-op and Harrods cyberattacks

LONDON -- Four people have been arrested as part of a police investigation into cyberattacks that disrupted the operations of retailers Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods, Britain’s National Crime Agency said.

The cyberattack on M&S was the most serious, costing it about 300 million pounds (US$409 million) in lost operating profit.

The NCA said two males aged 19, another aged 17, and a 20-year-old female were apprehended in the West Midlands, central England, and London on Thursday on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences, blackmail, money laundering and participating in the activities of an organized crime group.

The NCA said all four were arrested at their home addresses and had their electronic devices seized for digital forensic analysis.

They remain in custody for questioning by officers from the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit.

