Auto dealership company AutoCanada looking for a chief executive

EDMONTON — AutoCanada Inc. says it has started a search for a chief executive after Paul Antony announced he will transition from his role as executive chair.
Once a new chief executive is in place, the company says Antony will serve as non-executive chair for a transition period.
AutoCanada lead independent director Chris Harris thanked Antony for his service and dedication to the company.
He says Antony navigated AutoCanada through many challenges and built a strong foundation.
The company says Antony helped AutoCanada strengthen its balance sheet, significantly reduce its debt and position itself as a credible consolidator in the Canadian auto retail business.
AutoCanada operates auto dealerships in Canada and the United States under a wide variety of brands.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.