MTY Food Group profit, revenue up in Q2 despite ‘volatility’ in U.S. market

A man looks to order from Jugo Juice, part of MTY Food Group Inc., in a mall in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MTY Food Group Inc.’s most recent quarter brought a jump in profit, even as its CEO warned that cautious consumers were causing volatility in the U.S. market. The Montreal-based restaurant conglomerate says its second-quarter net income attributable to owners increased to $57.3 million, or $2.49 per diluted share.

Those results for the period ended May 31 compared with a net income attributable to owners of $27.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share a year earlier.

MTY’s revenue topped $304.9 million, up from $303.7 million a year prior.

On an adjusted basis, MTY says it earned $1.17 per diluted share compared to an adjusted profit of $1.25 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

CEO Eric Lefebvre says the numbers reflect momentum he is seeing around MTY’s Canadian business and belie a drop in restaurant traffic and spending across the U.S.

---

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.