Unifor says B.C. Labour Board has certified union at Amazon facility in Delta, B.C.

Unifor national president Lana Payne poses for a photo in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jessica Lee

VANCOUVER — Unifor says the B.C. Labour Relations Board has awarded union certification to workers at an Amazon facility in Delta, B.C.

The workers will now begin the process of negotiating a first contract, the union says.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says the workers organized against difficult odds.

The union had applied to certify the facility for unionization last year, but the results of that vote were sealed due to an unfair labour practices complaint the union filed, alleging Amazon ramped up hiring to try to dilute union support. Amazon denied those allegations.

However, Unifor says the board agreed with the union that certification of the union was the only reasonable remedy.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said the board’s decision was wrong and that the company plans to appeal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.