Air Canada and ITA Airways sign codeshare deal increasing options for travel to Italy

Air Canada logos are seen on the tails of planes at the airport in Montreal, Que., Monday, June 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

MONTREAL — Air Canada and Italian airline ITA Airways have signed a new codeshare agreement, increasing travel options between Canada and Italy.

Under the agreement, Air Canada will place its AC code on select routes operated by ITA Airways from Rome’s Fiumicino airport.

The flights include five destinations in Italy, three in Africa as well as Tirana, Albania, and Tel Aviv.

ITA Airways will place its AZ code on selected routes operated by Air Canada from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport to Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and St. John’s, N.L.

It will also put its code on selected Air Canada flights to the United States, including Boston, Orlando, Dallas and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Sales of codeshare tickets began Monday for travel starting on July 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.