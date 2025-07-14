Ford recalls more than 100,000 vehicles in Canada

A Ford logo is on the tailgate of a pick-up truck and on a Ford dealership sign in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Ford is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles in Canada because of a fuel pump issue that could lead to engine failure and increase the risk of a crash.

According to Transport Canada, the recall affects 107,534 cars, SUVs and trucks across multiple model lines and years. The recall notice says “the low-pressure fuel pump could fail” in certain vehicles.

“If this happens, the engine may run rough or may not start and the check engine light may turn on,” the notice reads, adding “this could also result in a sudden loss of engine power while driving.”

The recall covers:

Ford Bronco (2021, 2022)

Ford Expedition (2022)

Ford Explorer (2021, 2022)

Ford F-150 (2021, 2022)

Ford F-250 Super Duty (2021, 2022, 2023)

Ford F-350 Super Duty (2021, 2022, 2023)

Ford F-450 Super Duty (2021, 2022, 2023)

Ford F-550 Super Duty (2021, 2022, 2023)

Ford Mustang (2021, 2022)

Ford Police Interceptor Utility (2021, 2022)

Lincoln Aviator (2021, 2022, 2023)

Lincoln Navigator (2021, 2022)

The company says it will notify affected vehicle owners by mail, but a fix has not yet been finalized. All services related to the recall will be free of charge.

Ford recalled more than 850,000 of the same vehicles in the U.S., totalling nearly a million vehicles between the two countries.

The latest safety notice follows several recalls from Ford this summer. Last month, the company issued two separate recalls affecting the Bronco and Mustang Mach-E over faulty door latches and child lock systems.

Owners can check their vehicle’s status by visiting ford.ca/support/recalls or calling Ford Canada at 1-800-565-3673.